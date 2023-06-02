New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination class action against HC Forklift, a forklift retailer, in North Carolina Western District Court on Friday. The complaint contends that the defendant's president and vice president allegedly instructed recruiters not to hire certain employees because they are black. According to the complaint, there are claims of the executives using comments such as 'can’t be the face of the company because she is black.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00327, Morris v. HC Forklift America Corporation d/b/a HC Forklift.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Eddrena Morris

Jermaine Griffith

Kahlita Boulware

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

HC Forklift America Corporation d/b/a HC Forklift

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination