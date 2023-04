Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carr Allison on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against PepsiCo and Family Dollar Stores of Florida to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Robert Morris and Susan Morris. The case is 3:23-cv-00422, Morris et al v. Family Dollar Stores of Florida, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 11, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Morris

Susan Morris

Plaintiffs

Ronald E. Sholes P.A.

defendants

Pepsico, Inc.

Family Dollar Stores of Florida, LLC

John Doe

defendant counsels

Carr Allison

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims