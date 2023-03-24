Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Devora W. Allon, Gilad Bendheim, Karl Gunderson and Jay P. Lefkowitz have stepped in to represent Teva Pharmaceutical in a pending antitrust class action over Lamictal tablets products. The case, filed Feb. 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Berger Montague; Garwin Gerstein & Fisher; Faruqi & Faruqi; Heim, Payne & Chorush and other plaintiffs firms, contends that the defendants orchestrated to delay generic competition for Lamictal, a prescription drug used to treat epilepsy, bipolar disorder and other medical conditions, by GlaxoSmithKline agreeing not to launch a less expensive authorized generic version of the drug in competition with Teva. Attorneys from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders are representing GlaxoSmithKline. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is 2:23-cv-00480, Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.C. v. Glaxosmithkline LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 24, 2023, 9:12 AM

Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.C.

Berger Montague

Faruqi Faruqi

Glaxosmithkline LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations