New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharmaceutical were slapped with an antitrust class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over Lamictal tablets products. The suit contends that the defendants orchestrated to delay generic competition for Lamictal, a prescription drug used to treat epilepsy, bipolar disorder and other medical conditions, by GlaxoSmithKline agreeing not to launch a less expensive authorized generic version of the drug in competition with Teva. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The complaint was filed by Berger Montague; Garwin Gerstein & Fisher and other plaintiff firms. The case is 2:23-cv-00480, Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.C. v. Glaxosmithkline LLC et al.