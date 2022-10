Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against CardWorks Servicing to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff who claims he has been harassed by CardWorks with debt collection calls. The case is 0:22-cv-02685, Morrell v. CardWorks Servicing, LLC.

Business Services

October 25, 2022, 6:54 PM