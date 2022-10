New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged sexual harassment claims. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Howard K. Trubman on behalf of Jennafer Moroney. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04041, Moroney v. United Parcel Service.

Transportation & Logistics

October 11, 2022, 10:38 AM