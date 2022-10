Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an ADA lawsuit against the City of Hollywood to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hunker Appeals on behalf of Kevin B. Morningstar, accuses the defendant of unlawfully ticketing him for bringing a service dog to the beach. The case is 0:22-cv-61905, Morningstar v. City of Hollywood.

Government

October 13, 2022, 6:19 PM