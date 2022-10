Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Tucker Ellis on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Otis Worldwide to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Votava Nantz & Johnson on behalf of Victoria Lee Mormino. The case is 4:22-cv-00686, Mormino v. Otis Elevator Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 26, 2022, 4:49 AM