Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Clear Blue Insurance, Swyfft LLC and Lana King to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a sewage leak, was filed by Byrd Ramsey on behalf of Pat Moritz. The case is 4:23-cv-01469, Moritz v. Clear Blue Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Pat Moritz

defendants

Clear Blue Insurance Company

Lana King

Swyfft, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute