New Suit

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and Cyrus D. Mehta & Partners filed a lawsuit against the federal government Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court seeking to reverse a federal agency decision. The suit, filed on behalf of immigration attorney Rebecca Moriello, seeks to reverse a decision suspending Moriello from practice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00969, Moriello v. Board Of Immigration Appeals et al.

Government

November 10, 2022, 6:34 PM