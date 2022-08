Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Vandeveer Garzia on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and ASMI Auto Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Christensen Law on behalf of Moriah Inc. d/b/a Eisenhower Center, seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered to the victims of a motor vehicle collision. The case is 5:22-cv-11936, Moriah Inc. d/b/a Eisenhower Center v. ASMI Auto Insurance Co. et al.