Who Got The Work

Lisa Yumi Mitchell and Tazamisha H. Imara of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete and Brian W. Tilker of Honolulu's Cox Fricke LLP have stepped in to represent the Cheesecake Factory in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 23 in Hawaii District Court by Pioneer Plaza on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that she was subjected to unlawful discrimination based on her sex and sexual orientation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi, is 1:22-cv-00494, Mori vs. The Cheesecake Factory Restaurants, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 07, 2023, 7:54 PM