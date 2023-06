Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Huggins Hospital to New Hampshire District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Leslie H. Johnson, contends that the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated after being denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:23-cv-00328, Mori v. Huggins Hospital.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Glenn Mori

defendants

Huggins Hospital

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination