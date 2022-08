New Suit - Consumer

HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial service company, was hit with a complaint Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought pro se by RavenGrace Mori El. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01879, Mori El v. HSBC Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 17, 2022, 11:38 AM