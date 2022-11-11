Who Got The Work

Nehal Shah Anand and Matthew Alexander Swanger of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend Management Controls Inc. and SoloProtect US LLC in a pending employment lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Northern District Court by the Hartmann Firm on behalf of Lisa Morhman (Venegas). The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, is 3:22-cv-02146, Morhman v. SoloProtect US LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 11, 2022, 6:51 AM