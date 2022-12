Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nixon Peabody on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Chao Young Lee and Zyno Solutions LLC to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Gordon Law Group on behalf of Sharon Morgan. The case is 1:22-cv-12071, Morgan v. Zyno Solutions, LLC et al.

Massachusetts

December 06, 2022, 5:11 PM