Who Got The Work

David M. Tarlow of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer and Tamara Savin Malvin of Akerman have stepped in to defend Walgreens in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 7 in Florida Southern District Court by Anderson & Welch on behalf of a licensed physician who treats patients with chronic pain. The suit accuses Walgreens of unilaterally blocking the plaintiff's prescriptions for a year beginning Aug. 16, 2024 for all controlled substances and claims that the defendant's actions are unjustified and results in the improper regulation of the practice of medicine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:24-cv-61442, Morgan v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 23, 2024, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Courtney Morgan

Plaintiffs

Chaplin Law Firm PLLC

Defendants

Walgreen Co.

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

Kula & Associates, P.A.

Akerman

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims