Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Molzahn, Rocco, Reed & Rouse on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kroger and Ralphs Grocery Company d/b/a Food 4 Less to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Zayed Law Offices on behalf of Kathy D. Morgan. The case is 1:22-cv-04990, Morgan v. The Kroger Co. et al.