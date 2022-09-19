New Suit - Securities

Terminix Global Holdings and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Rentokil Initial for $1.3 billion. The lawsuit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Anthony Morgan, contends that the company's proxy statement in support of the merger's fairness opinion contains materially incomplete information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07977, Morgan v. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 19, 2022, 7:34 PM