Who Got The Work

Karla Del Pozo Garcia of Dentons has entered an appearance for Socali Manufacturing Inc. and the Cann + Botl Company in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed June 16 in New York Southern District Court by Shaked Law Group, contends that the defendants' websites deny full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-05103, Morgan v. Socali Manufacturing, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 04, 2023, 5:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Paradise Morgan

Plaintiffs

Shaked Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Socali Manufacturing, Inc.

The Cann + Botl Company

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA