New Suit

Patterson-UTI Energy and other defendants were hit with a negligence lawsuit on Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Elk & Elk on behalf of Paul E. Morgan and Anita Morgan, alleges that Mr. Morgan suffered injuries when a JCB at a construction site dropped five pipes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04068, Morgan v. Washita Valley Enterprises Inc. et al.

Energy

November 17, 2022, 12:34 PM