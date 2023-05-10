New Suit - Securities

Momentive Global and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in Delaware District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by a private equity consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The suit, filed by Long Law and Acocelli Law on behalf of Anthony Morgan, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-00509, Morgan v. Momentive Global Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 10, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Morgan

Plaintiffs

Long Law, LLC

defendants

Momentive Global Inc.

Benjamin C. Spero

Dana L. Evan

David Ebersman

Erika H. James

Lauren Antonoff

Ryan Finley

Sagar Gupta

Sheryl Sandberg

Susan L. Decker

Zander Lurie

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws