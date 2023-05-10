Momentive Global and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in Delaware District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by a private equity consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The suit, filed by Long Law and Acocelli Law on behalf of Anthony Morgan, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-00509, Morgan v. Momentive Global Inc. et al.
May 10, 2023, 4:06 PM