New Suit - Securities

Defense contracting firm ManTech International and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of the Carlyle Group for $4.2 billion. The lawsuit, brought by Long Law on behalf of Anthony Morgan, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose accurate financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01049, Morgan v. ManTech International Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

August 10, 2022, 3:47 PM