Google was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action was filed by the Global IP Law Group on behalf of Candace Morgan, who contends that unknown users are using her name and picture to post negative reviews on Google. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03147, Morgan v. Google, LLC et al.

May 19, 2023, 1:36 PM

Candace Morgan

Global Ip Law Group, LLC

Google, LLC

Jean Doe #1

Jean Doe #2

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims