Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Lisa N. Collins has entered an appearance for Cricket Wireless in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed July 23 in Georgia Northern District Court by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, centers on a 2022 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying and private data of approximately 10 million individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:24-cv-03253, Morgan v. Cricket Wireless, LLC.

Telecommunications

September 09, 2024, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexis Morgan

Plaintiffs

Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, Llc - Sc

Defendants

Cricket Wireless, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract