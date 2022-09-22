New Suit - Securities

Covetrus, a provider of products, services and technology for veterinary practices, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed $4 billion acquisition by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Global. The lawsuit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Anthony Morgan, accuses the defendants of misleading investors by filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement concerning the financial projections of the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08076, Morgan v. Covetrus, Inc. et al.

Business Services

September 22, 2022, 6:41 AM