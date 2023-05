Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Burton Police Department, Sergeant Tony Greenway and two officers to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Morrissey Bove & Ebbott on behalf of Joseph Morgan, accuses the police of tackling Morgan from behind on his own property and arresting him while serving process on Morgan's wife. The case is 4:23-cv-11028, Morgan v. Burton Police Department et al.

Government

May 02, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Morgan

Plaintiffs

Morrissey, Bove, Ebbott

defendants

Burton Police Department

Cody Monroe

Eric Dourjalian

Tony Greenway

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation