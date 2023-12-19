Morgan Lewis to Shape Thomson Reuters AI Products Through Ne...

News From Law.com

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday announced a partnership with Thomson Reuters that will give lawyers at the firm early access to artificial intelligence products and the ability to provide feedback, potentially shaping the development of generative AI-powered tools that will be used by customers of one of the industry's most widely used tech vendors. In an interview Monday, leaders of the firm declined to provide specifics on what tools will be tested by Morgan Lewis professionals but said Morgan Lewis was an apt partner because of the firm's diverse set of practice areas that can test use cases applicable to specific practices and firmwide.

December 19, 2023, 4:00 AM

