Morgan Lewis Takes Entire Shearman Office in Munich, Includi...

Morgan Lewis' new Munich office opened for business over the weekend after acquiring a 33-professional team from Shearman & Sterling as well as the rival firm's local office. The global firm's Munich office opening on April 1 came after weeks of transitioning lawyers and their client relationships from Shearman over to the Morgan Lewis platform, leaders said in a recent interview. "Because we're taking the entire team of Shearman personnel in Munich and all their business, we are required by law to transition everyone at the same time," said Steve Wall, managing partner of Morgan Lewis.

April 03, 2023, 8:00 AM

