Morgan Lewis Scores Fintech Talent From Davis Polk and Citi ...

As financial technology becomes increasingly important for clients, Morgan Lewis & Bockius has continued adding to its partnership in the area—this time from rival Davis Polk and financial services multinational Citigroup. Christopher Paridon spent the past eight years at Davis Polk, where he was counsel, before joining Morgan Lewis on Monday. Kristin Lee was an assistant general counsel at Citi, before arriving at the firm. At Morgan Lewis, both Lee and Paridon will maintain a broad-based bank regulatory practice.

November 28, 2022, 1:49 PM