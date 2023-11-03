Morgan Lewis Ready to Consolidate Phila. Offices at New 305K...

News From Law.com

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is in the final stages of preparing to move into its new Philadelphia office, with the firm's consolidated footprint at the new 2222 Market Street tower reducing its holdings in the city by 29% as some of its local peers also look to downsize. The new tower is estimated to hold approximately 305,000 square feet. The firm signed its 21-year-long lease for the building in December 2019, just before the COVID pandemic began to make waves throughout the world.

