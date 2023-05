News From Law.com

Recent moves by several practice group leaders at Morgan. Lewis & Bockius mandating that attorneys show up three days a week offer the latest sign that Big Law is exercising a firmer hand on office attendance. According to an email leaked by Above the Law, Morgan Lewis litigation chair J. Gordon Cooney is the latest practice group head in the firm to increase the group's in-person days.

Pennsylvania

May 15, 2023, 5:52 PM

