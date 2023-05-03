Morgan Lewis Lands 10 Stroock Consumer Finance Lawyers On Bo...

News From Law.com

Ten of Stroock Stroock & Lavan's class action and regulatory attorneys, focusing on consumer financial services, are relocating to Morgan Lewis in offices across the U.S., partners who recently made the transition said. Five of the 10 already started practicing at the new firm, including partners Arjun Rao in Los Angeles, Brian Frontino in Miami and Allen Denson in Washington D.C., along with two non-partner lawyers. The other five lawyers are expected to join in the coming days, the new partners said.

May 03, 2023, 11:01 AM

