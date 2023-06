News From Law.com

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has hired Khoa Do, the chair of Winston & Strawn's Northern California corporate practice, as Big Law continues to court top corporate partners. Do and Winston associate Nicholas Howe joined Morgan Lewis in Silicon Valley, strengthening M&A and private equity capabilities in an important business sector and key industries for the firm, it said on Wednesday.

June 28, 2023, 2:26 PM

