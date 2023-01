News From Law.com

David Howard, corporate vice president and deputy general counsel at Microsoft, joined Morgan, Lewis & Bockius as a partner in Seattle this week. Howard joined the firm just days after Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher added Apple chief privacy officer Jane Horvath in Washington, D.C., and Covington & Burling hired Meta assistant general counsel of competition Kate Patchen in New York, with plans to relocate to San Francisco soon.

Legal Services

January 11, 2023, 8:00 AM