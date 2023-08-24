Morgan Lewis Fields Team to Help Clients Navigate 2026 World...

News From Law.com

After aiding a client obtain host-city status for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, lawyers at Morgan Lewis have organized an initiative targeted at helping clients navigate the multi-jurisdictional complexities clients will face if they want to be involved in history's first three-country World Cup. As of this week, 28 lawyers based in nine of the 11 U.S.-based host cities have signed on to the effort, in practices that include labor, tax, M&A, immigration and intellectual property. Lawyers leading the initiative say they're expecting work to come from "sports and sports-adjacent" entities, like teams, federations, media companies, stadiums and arenas.

August 24, 2023, 10:00 AM

