Partners at global firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius have unanimously voted to extend chair Jami McKeon's term as chair through the end of the 2026 fiscal year. Leadership continuity at the firm was made official Friday morning following the end of the firm's 2022 fiscal year as more than 700 Morgan Lewis partners met remotely to add two years to McKeon's term, which was slated to conclude in September of 2024.

October 07, 2022, 11:06 AM