Morgan, Lewis & Bockius brought breach-of-contract allegations against Athena Meadowbrook LLC and Baygrape Associates. The plaintiffs are seeking $5.3 million and interest due to the defendants default on a mortgage loan. This complaint was surfaced on Law.com Radar. The plaintiff, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co., filed the complaint in Connecticut District Court.

Connecticut

January 19, 2024, 1:48 PM

