Who Got The Work

Michael W. Droke of Dorsey & Whitney and attorneys from Akerman have stepped in to represent Prometheus Real Estate Group Inc. and ZRS Management LLC, respectively, in a pending antitrust class action. The action, part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software, was filed Dec. 2 in Washington Western District Court by Berger Montague; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Hausfeld; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Hartley LLP and other firms. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik, is 2:22-cv-01712, Morgan et al v. RealPage Inc et al.

Real Estate

January 16, 2023, 5:01 AM