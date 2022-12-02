New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. The court action was filed by Berger Montague; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Hausfeld; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and other counsel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01712, Morgan et al v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 02, 2022, 6:04 PM