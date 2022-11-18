New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of adult film star consulting services provider Liberty Risk Consulting and its owner Michael Morgan. The complaint brings claims against three former Liberty Risk employees, a former Liberty client and ETBP Enterprises d/b/a Thrive Talent Management, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01631, Morgan et al v. Noss et al.

Business Services

November 18, 2022, 7:07 AM