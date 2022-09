Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Justice Law Firm on behalf of two plaintiffs alleging excessive force. The case is 4:22-cv-03019, Morgan et al v. Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County et al.

Government

September 06, 2022, 7:44 PM