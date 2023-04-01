Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lincoln National to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sommerman McCaffity Quesada & Geisler, accuses the insurance and investment company of deceptively marketing long-term fixed annuity contracts. The case is 3:23-cv-00697, Morgan et al v. Lincoln National Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Financial Group et al.
Insurance
April 01, 2023, 1:31 PM
Plaintiffs
- Charles Smith
- Henry Morgan
- Kathleen Walton
- Laura Baesel
- Laura Seale
- Susan Smith
- Terri Cogburn
- Terry Warner
- Toni Hale
Plaintiffs
- Sommerman Mccaffity & Quesada LLP
defendants
- Fmr, LLC
- The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.
- Fidelity Product Services, LLC
- Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York
- Lincoln National Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Financial Group
defendant counsels
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct