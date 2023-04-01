Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lincoln National to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sommerman McCaffity Quesada & Geisler, accuses the insurance and investment company of deceptively marketing long-term fixed annuity contracts. The case is 3:23-cv-00697, Morgan et al v. Lincoln National Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Financial Group et al.

Insurance

April 01, 2023, 1:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Smith

Henry Morgan

Kathleen Walton

Laura Baesel

Laura Seale

Susan Smith

Terri Cogburn

Terry Warner

Toni Hale

Sommerman Mccaffity & Quesada LLP

defendants

Fmr, LLC

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Fidelity Product Services, LLC

Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York

Lincoln National Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Financial Group

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct