Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to defend FMR LLC and Fidelity Product Services LLC in a pending class action. The suit, filed March 31 in Texas Northern District Court by Sommerman McCaffity Quesada & Geisler, accuses the defendants of deceptively marketing long-term fixed annuity contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-00697, Morgan et al v. Lincoln National Corporation.
Insurance
May 15, 2023, 7:48 AM
Plaintiffs
- Charles Smith
- Henry Morgan
- Kathleen Walton
- Laura Baesel
- Laura Seale
- Susan Smith
- Terri Cogburn
- Terry Warner
- Toni Hale
Plaintiffs
- Sommerman Mccaffity & Quesada LLP
defendants
- Fmr LLC
- Fmr, LLC
- Lincoln National Corporation
- The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co
- The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.
- Fidelity Product Services LLC
- Fidelity Product Services, LLC
- Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York
- Lincoln National Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Financial Group
defendant counsels
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct