Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to defend FMR LLC and Fidelity Product Services LLC in a pending class action. The suit, filed March 31 in Texas Northern District Court by Sommerman McCaffity Quesada & Geisler, accuses the defendants of deceptively marketing long-term fixed annuity contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-00697, Morgan et al v. Lincoln National Corporation.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 7:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles Smith

Henry Morgan

Kathleen Walton

Laura Baesel

Laura Seale

Susan Smith

Terri Cogburn

Terry Warner

Toni Hale

Plaintiffs

Sommerman Mccaffity & Quesada LLP

defendants

Fmr LLC

Fmr, LLC

Lincoln National Corporation

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Fidelity Product Services LLC

Fidelity Product Services, LLC

Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York

Lincoln National Corporation d/b/a Lincoln Financial Group

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct