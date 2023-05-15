Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to defend FMR LLC and Fidelity Product Services LLC in a pending class action. The suit, filed March 31 in Texas Northern District Court by Sommerman McCaffity Quesada & Geisler, accuses the defendants of deceptively marketing long-term fixed annuity contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-00697, Morgan et al v. Lincoln National Corporation.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 7:48 AM

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct