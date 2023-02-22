Removed To Federal Court

Ball, Ball, Matthews & Novak removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Volvo Trucks North America, ArcBest Corp. and other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod on behalf of plaintiffs whose minor children were killed in a motor vehicle collision due to alleged negligence. Asmat Investments is defended by Adams and Reese, Volvo Trucks North America is backed by Burr & Forman and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings defends Samsara Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00104, Morgan et al v. Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 22, 2023, 8:23 PM