Who Got The Work

Dick's Sporting Goods has tapped attorney Justin Cuniff of Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata to fight a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed July 1 in Maryland District Court by Arfaa Law Group; Stone Law Group and Tarver Barnes Law on behalf of Karen Morgan and Owen Morgan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:22-cv-01633, Morgan et al v. Dick Sporting Goods, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 8:01 AM