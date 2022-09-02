New Suit - Securities

Cryptocurrency company VBIT Mining and other defendants were hit with a securities fraud lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg, alleges that more than $200,000 invested by the plaintiff for the purpose of mining Bitcoin was pooled with other investors' money as part of a Ponzi scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01164, Huntley v. VBIT Technologies Corp. et al.

Cryptocurrency

September 02, 2022, 12:38 PM