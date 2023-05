News From Law.com

Plaintiffs bar giant Morgan & Morgan is making a sweeping commitment to the recruitment of talented trial lawyers. After a year of planning, the firm is launching its Morgan Associates Program, offering 60 students from the top 100 U.S. law schools a 10-week immersive trial law experience. The program with a substantial price tag of $2 million is meant to put Morgan & Morgan on the map as a pipeline for top legal talent to entering plaintiffs work.

