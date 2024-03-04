Morgan & Morgan Files Appeal Over Allegedly Mishandled Harva...

News From Law.com

A Massachusetts Superior Court Judge dismissed civil claims against Harvard University over a former morgue manager's alleged misconduct in allegedly stealing and selling organs and other parts of donated bodies. But the plaintiffs are not done fighting. The plaintiffs, relatives of people who donated their bodies to Harvard Medical School, filed an appeal to the court decision, which stated the plaintiffs had failed to show Harvard did not act in good faith or was liable for the morgue manager's alleged mishandling of the donated bodies.

Massachusetts

March 04, 2024, 2:27 PM

