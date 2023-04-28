Morgan & Morgan Enters the Mileage Fray, Setting Its Sights ...

News From Law.com

A Florida-based law firm has jumped on the Papa Johns pizza delivery driver under-reimbursement wage issue by filing a class action lawsuit in Texas—with a West Virginia client as lead plaintiff. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. Southern District of Texas comes about five months after a collective action was settled in the Southern District of New York for drivers in 11 states. The current lawsuit, Harris v. Papa Texas LLC, was filed by attorneys Jolie Pavlos and C. Ryan Morgan with Morgan & Morgan in Orlando, Florida.

April 28, 2023, 2:12 PM

